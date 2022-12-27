HHS holding webinar on tuition waiver for deaf students

The webinar is open to students teachers and parents.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas HHS Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services is offering a webinar to teach people about its Certification of Deafness Tuition Waiver program.

This program allows deaf and hard of hearing students to have their tuition waived at state-supported, post-secondary schools in Texas.

The webinar will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST on Jan. 12.

It will be presented in both English and American Sign Language and captioning will be provided.

The webinar is open to high school and college students or continuing education adults who are deaf or hard of hearing, professionals who work with those students and parents of such students.

To register for the event you can click or tap here. Once registered you should receive a confirmation email with a link to access the webinar.