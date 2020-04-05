ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD has announced the full day of Prekindergarten for eligible students for the 2020-2021 school year.

Parents who are interested in signing their children up for the program must be residents of Ector County and the child must be 4 years of age on or before September 1 as well as meet one of the following requirements by the State of Texas:

The child is an English Language Learner

The child is Economically Disadvantaged

The child is Homeless, as defined by 42 United States Code (U.S.C.) Section 1143a

Is the child of an active duty member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces; or the child of a member of the armed forces injured or killed while serving on active duty

The child is or has been in the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services (foster care)

The child has a parent or legal guardian who is eligible for the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, firefighter, or an emergency medical first responder

If these requirements are met, then the child will be able to either attend the Carver Early Education Center or Lamar Early Education Center, for Prekindergarten classes.