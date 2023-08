The school year is just around the corner and for Ector County independent school district, faculty gathered to celebrate the start of it.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County School District is also kicking the school year off right!

About 4,000 district team members gathered at the Ector County Coliseum to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri congratulated teachers and faculty for their hard work in raising the academic bar in the district.