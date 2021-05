Starting next year, Dr. Lindsey Lumpkin will become the principal at E.K. Downing Elementary, while Tiffany Rickman will become the principal at Jordan elementary.

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of two new principals for the district.

Dr. Lindsey Lumpkin will become the new principal at E.K. Downing Elementary. She previously worked at the school as an assistant principal as well as an assistant principal at Cavazos Elementary.