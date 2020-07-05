ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD is celebrating National Nurses week by opening a child care facility made for healthcare workers and their families.

Nurses are working overtime to help the sick.

When school let out for Spring Break and kids never went back to school, many families were left wondering who would watch their kids during the day.

That's why ECISD says they stepped up and created this free child care option for those who work at the two Odessa hospitals.

Lene Martinez was one of the first to drop her kids off at the new facility.

"It's just like oh my god this is such a blessing," said Lene Martinez, the radiologist unit clerk at ORMC. "They're in good hands good hands and I'm just thankful and blessed that they're here for us."

RELATED: ECISD Emergency Child Care Facility opening Wednesday

Wednesday was the first day the ECISD emergency child care center welcomed students into their new facility.

"These caregivers opened up the opportunity to bring our kids here instead of being locked up in the house," said Martinez.

Before the center opened, Lene was overwhelmed by balancing work, and her double role at home: mom and teacher.

"I have this big old load off my shoulders now knowing that they're going to be here and they're going to get the proper help with teaching," said Martinez.

For Lene, this child care allows her to be focused when she's working at the hospital and a happy mom at home.