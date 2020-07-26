ECISD Board of Trustees to start selection process for seat 4

ODESSA, Texas — Beginning on Jul. 27, ECISD Board of Trustees will begin its selection process on who will fill the vacant seat 4 until the scheduled election for the seat in May 2021.
Applications will be taken from Jul. 27 until Aug. 7 at 12 p.m.
To apply for the seat, applicants will have to:
- Verify eligibility by reviewing the Ector County ISD Eligibility Requirement for School Board Members.
- Complete and submit a resume/vitae.
- Along with the resume, provide a cover letter that addresses the following points:
¨ Your reason for wanting to become a member of the ECISD Board of Trustees
¨ Experiences or skills that have prepared you to serve and contribute positively as a Trustee
¨ Ways you have been of service to the community
¨ Your vision for public education in our community
¨ Your interest in running for election for Position 4 in May 2021.
Submit both cover letter and resume electronically to superintendent@ectorcountyisd.org or mail to the following address:
ECISD Superintendent
802 N Sam Houston Ave
Odessa, TX 79761
After all applications are received, the Board of Trustees will review the candidates and select those they are interested in for an interview.
Selected candidates will be notified during the week of Aug. 10.
The interview with the candidates selected will take place on Aug. 18 during the regular Board of Trustees meeting.
The decision for who will fill the seat will be made at the meeting.