Do you love donuts? Is your holiday wish to have your favorite flavored donut with Santa?

ODESSA, Texas — Do you love donuts? Is your holiday wish to have your favorite flavored donut with Santa?

If so, then you and your family will have the chance to have one of these delicious treats with old St. Nick at the Ector County Coliseum on Dec. 19.

Guests will be able to shop and take pictures as well as enjoy other holiday activities.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.