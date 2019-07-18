WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: Reeves County Sheriff Office has apprehended Garcia, he is now in custody and will be charged for both a Homicide in Reeves County as well as for outstanding warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Kidnapping out of Winkler County

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Winkler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interested in a homicide investigation in Reeves County

The murder reportedly took place on July 11.

Kermit police have issued warrants for Jacob Domingo Garcia. He is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

Garcia has ties to Kermit, Monahans, Odessa and Pecos. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Garcia, you are asked to call Kermit PD at 432-586-2577 or your local law enforcement.