United States Customs and Border Protection officers arrest man wanted in Denver shooting of three-year-old

EL PASO, Texas — On Jan. 24, United States Customs and Border Patrol officers arrested a man involved in a Denver shooting of three people, with one of the people being a three-year-old little girl.

19-year-old U.S. citizen, Guadalupe Jose Villanueva, was apprehended at the El Paso Port of Entry in downtown El Paso.

Villanueva, who is wanted for two counts of attempted murder from a shooting in late December of 2020, was apprehended from a 2008 Toyota Camry arriving from Mexico with four other people.

Patrol agents also arrested, 18-year-old U.S. citizen Amaya Wild, who is also wanted in connection with the shooting in Denver and is believed to be an accessory to the crime.

Both suspects were turned over to the El Paso Police Department to face extradition to Colorado.