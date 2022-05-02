Texas Rangers investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

Rangers say one person was killed in a shooting involving Midland Police.

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. on May 1 in the 2500 block of Castleford Rd in Midland.

According to DPS, Midland Police were called to a home on Castleford Rd. and one person was shot and killed. DPS has not released the identity of who was killed, or what kind of call police were responding to at the time of the shooting.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The body of the victim has been sent for an autopsy as part of the Texas Rangers investigation.