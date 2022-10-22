Two hospital employees dead after after shooting at Dallas hospital, suspect in custody

One suspect is in custody and two employees have died from gunshots, including one nurse, officials have confirmed.

DALLAS — A suspect was shot and arrested by Methodist Hospital police after he fatally shot two hospital employees Saturday morning, hospital officials have confirmed.

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."

At about 11:15 a.m., Dallas officers responded to Methodist Hospital in the 1400 block of N. Beckley Avenue after reports of a shooting, according to preliminary reports.

Upon arrival, police found two nurses shot near the labor and delivery area of the hospital, sources told WFAA's Rebecca Lopez.

Two hospital employees have died from gunshots, including one nurse, the hospital confirmed in a statement.

The hospital said in a statement that a Methodist Health System police officer confronted the suspect on scene and shot and injured him. He was then detained, stabilized and taken to another local hospital.

Police have not released any information at this time concerning what led to the shooting. The names of the suspect and the victims have not been released.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Unit are on scene to assist in the investigation.

Sources say suspect at Methodist was shot by Methodist Police officer after suspect shot two nurses near the labor and delivery area. DPD Homicide and SIU units both at scene to help investigate. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) October 22, 2022