Multiple people are reacting online to the news of an active shooting situation in Midland and Odessa including members of local government.

Representative Brooks Landgraf, Representative Mike Conaway, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Gregg Abbott have reached out on Twitter to send their condolences.

Statement from Shannon Thomason, the Mayor of Big Spring:

My Friends:

In the wake of the shootings in Midland and Odessa today, Emily and I offer our most heartfelt prayers and condolences to our neighbors, the victims, and their loved ones.

As a native West Texan, I know all to well how quickly we come together to lend a helping hand to our neighbors in times of need.

This is one of those times.

I am directing the City Manager and all city staff to immediately place any and all resources of the City of Big Spring at the disposal of the cities of Midland and Odessa. If we have it and they need it, it’s theirs.

Further, I would ask the citizens of Big Spring to keep our neighbors in the Permian Basin in their thoughts and prayers as they work through the aftermath of this cowardly attack and let us all remain “Basin Tough”.

Gov. Abbott stated he will visit the Permian Basin Sunday in the aftermath of this scene.

President Donald Trump also reached out on social media to say he is aware of the situation.