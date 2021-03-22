Police have not yet released any information regarding a number of victims or a suspect.

BOULDER, Colo. — Emergency crews are responding to an active shooter situation Monday afternoon at a King Soopers in Boulder.

The King Soopers is located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said. That's about two miles south of the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

What we know:

The shooting was first reported just before 3 p.m.

Police have not yet released any information regarding a number of victims or a suspect.

Hundreds of law enforcement vehicles from different agencies responded

Just after 5 p.m., BPD sent out an emergency notification asking people near 17th and Grove streets to shelter in place while they respond to a report of an armed and dangerous individual. It's unclear, however, if the suspect is related to the King Soopers shooting.

This is where Boulder Police have asked residents to shelter in place. A SWAT team has surrounded an apartment at 17th and Grove, just a few blocks from the CU Boulder Campus. #9News pic.twitter.com/gc1wUcPh8S — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) March 22, 2021

9NEWS' Marc Sallinger is outside the store and said hundreds of law enforcement vehicles are in the area.

He has also observed some people being ushered out of the store and huddling in the parking lot, as officers bring them blankets.

Law enforcement from multiple local agencies are on the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area, as this remains an active situation. In a tweet, Boulder Police asked that people not broadcast any tactical information from the scene on social media.

This is a breaking news situation, this story will be updated as more information is released.

#BREAKING this is the scene at the King Soopers in Boulder where an active shooter has been reported. Massive police presence #9News pic.twitter.com/ExD9j9b1Hf — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 22, 2021

Statements

King Soopers: We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store located on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, CO. The entire King Soopers family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Boulder Police Department. – King Soopers spokesperson Kelli McGannon

Kroger Corp