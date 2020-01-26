ODESSA, Texas — Two teens have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Southeast Odessa.

Johnathen Payen Sanchez, 17, and Johnny Bryan Hernandez, 17, are facing murder charges after police said they shot at two 18-year-olds on January 25.

According to the report, officers arrived at the scene at 7:46 p.m. on Saturday where they found the two victims.

After being transported to the hospital, one died.

Police said an altercation between the men led to the shooting.

Sanchez and Hernandez fled the scene and were later arrested in Lubbock by Lubbock police and the United States Marshal Service.

Hernandez was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center over the weekend of February 21.

Police said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Johnathen Sanchez

Ector County Sheriff's Office