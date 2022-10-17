Robbery suspect crashes after leading Odessa Police on chase

No one was hurt and the suspect is now in custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa robbery suspect is in jail after police say he lead them on a chase Monday.

According to a spokesperson for Odessa Police, around noon officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle off of Beal Street with a robbery suspect inside.

The suspect fled in the vehicle and causes a pursuit to began.

This continued until the suspect crashed near Pine and Lindberg. No one was hurt.

The suspect was taken into custody and has been charged with robbery and felony evading in a vehicle.

No further information is available at this time.