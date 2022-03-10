Reagor-Dykes owner sentenced to 14 years in prison

Bart Reagor was previously convicted for making false statements to a bank.

MIDLAND, Texas — Reagor-Dykes Auto Group owner Bart Reagor was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday, according to a court docket.

In October, Reagor was convicted of lying to the International Bank of Commerce about his company's prospects.

According to court documents, in 2017, Reagor told the bank that the company was growing quickly, and they were expecting to go public. He said because of that, they would need cash to maintain a cushion for dealerships to operate.

IBC granted the company a $10 million working capital loan. That loan was distributed in two $5 million tranches in July 2017 and February 2018.

Tranches are described as pieces of a larger sum of money.

Reagor took $1.7 million of the first bank payment and $1 million of the second payment for his personal bank account.

His sentencing requires him to forfeit the money he took from both of those payments.

In a previous testimony, former CFO for the company, Shane Smith, estimated that Reagor and his partner, Rick Dykes, withdrew more than $25 million from the company over the course of 10 years.

Smith was sentenced to seven years in prison for wire fraud conspiracy in January .