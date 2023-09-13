Presidio County Sheriff's Office arrests a man for continuous sexual contact with a child

The allegations against Ariel Salazar stem back all the way to 2012. The victim only made an outcry this past Monday on Sept. 11.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office notified the public of an arrest of a man who has been charged with continuous sexual contact with a child.

PCSO has collaborated with Presidio ISD police officers to investigate the report of solicitation of a minor and sexual contact after receiving an outcry from the victim in school.

According to PCSO, the allegations go back to 2012 when the sexual contact began, but now, the victim made an outcry to PISD police officers this past Monday, Sept. 11.

The arrest was made by PCSO and PISD police officers Tuesday night with charges of continuous sexual contact with a child and grooming of a child, which are both third degree felonies.