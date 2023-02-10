Presidio Co. woman indicted on federal charges for drug possession and intent to distribute

A narcotic detection canine found over three dozen packages containing the drugs in Perez's vehicle when she was stopped at the Presidio Port of Entry from Mexico.

PRESIDIO, Texas — A Presidio County woman could soon be facing a jury after being indicted in federal court.

Cherakee Lee Perez, 32, is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl and one count of importation of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The packages contained around 4.5 kilograms of meth and seven kilograms of fentanyl.

Perez appeared in federal court in Alpine on Jan. 17 and was indicted on Feb. 9.