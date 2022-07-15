Director of Midland business ordered to pay $14M in restitution for Ponzi scheme

The US Attorney's Office says Perez used the money to fund a lavish wedding and purchase luxury vehicles like a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Keller man who operated a business headquartered in Midland is now facing jail time and a big restitution payment.

Marco Perez Jr., also known as Sully Perez, 37, is the founder and director of Permian Basin Proppants, Inc.

The company claimed to sell proppants like sand for fracking operations. However, the US Attorney's Office says he used the business for a Ponzi scheme, "soliciting investor money based on misrepresentations."

Perez reportedly promised substantial returns on investments, and told the victims their money would go to purchasing frac sand at a discount and reselling for a profit.

However, Perez rarely completed the promised transactions and instead diverted the money to maintain his lifestyle and keep the scheme going.

Court documents show Perez actually used the funds to fund a lavish wedding and vacations as well as purchase property and multiple luxury vehicles like a Lamborghni and a Rolls-Royce.

Back in April, Perez pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activities.

He has now been sentenced to 14 years in prison and has been ordered to pay $14,538,967.27.