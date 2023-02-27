OPD investigating shooting that left 2 people injured

The shooting happened at a party in the 4000 block of Candy Lane early Sunday morning.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left two people injured.

According to OPD, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple calls from citizens reporting a loud party.

As officers began arriving at the home in the 4000 block of Candy Lane, a citizen also reported shots fired. An initial investigation revealed that two people had been injured during the shooting.

The shooting appears to be caused by an argument between people at the party.

Since the initial call, investigators have arrested two people.

Ryan Phillips, 39, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, and furnishing alcohol to a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

He was also cited for violation of social host ordinance, a class C misdemeanor.

Tremayne Baty, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Baty was one of the people injured but has been released from the hospital.

At last update, one person is still in the hospital in stable condition. Investigators spoke with the person on Monday, and they are refusing to prosecute.

The investigation is still active.