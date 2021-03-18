One dead in fatal crash in Midland

33-year-old Jacob Miranda Martinez was pronounced dead upon MPD's arrival.

MIDLAND, Texas — One male was pronounced dead in Midland after a fatal crash.

The incident occurred at 2:39 a.m. around the 10000 block of W. Hwy 80.

Officers located the gray 2009 Honda on the south service road. 33-year-old Jacob Miranda Martinez of Odessa found on the scene and pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD has revealed that during their investigation, they found out that the Honda was traveling eastbound when it collided with an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene soon after.