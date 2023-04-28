One dead after Thursday night shooting in Pecos

The identity of persons involved are not being released at this time due to the investigation still being active.

PECOS, Texas — According to the Pecos Police Department, on Thursday night around 11 p.m., the PPD were dispatched to 3rd and Eddy Street about an altercation.

They also received a second call about shots being fired. Upon arrival, two people were found with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to Pecos Municipal Airport and flown out for a higher level of care.

The investigation is still ongoing and one person in already in custody for murder.

