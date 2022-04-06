OFFICIALS: Drug dealers caught with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 5 million people

The Orange County District Attorney's Office says a fatal dose of fentanyl is as little as two milligrams.

A California district attorney's office has filed charges against two alleged drug dealers in what they're calling the county's largest drug bust in nearly 16 years.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, who they say were found with "enough fentanyl -- to kill 4.7 million people." The DA's office says a fatal dose of fentanyl is as little as two milligrams.

Officers with the Buena Park Police Department (BPPD) say they recovered 821 pounds of meth, 189.7 pounds of cocaine and 20.5 pounds of fentanyl pills after pulling over a minivan leaving a home on March 17.

“Millions of unsuspecting people have the grim reaper looking over their shoulder and they have no idea how close they actually are to dying from taking a single pill,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Fentanyl is cheap, it’s easy to get and it is killing our children, our coworkers, and tens of thousands of innocent Americans who don’t have to die. Drug dealers don’t care about you or your loved ones – they only care about their bottom line and making as much money as possible. With fentanyl in an estimated 40 percent of street drugs, it’s not a matter of if but when someone you know and love dies from fentanyl. We have to continue to do everything we can to combat this deadly drug epidemic and save lives.”

The suspects have been charged with

Possession of sale of a controlled substance;

Three felony counts of sale or transportation for sale of a controlled substance;

Two felony counts of possession of sale of a controlled substance.

Officials say Raygozaparedes and Lamas are also charged with two felony enhancements that the "controlled substances exceeded 80 kilograms by weight and two felony enhancements that the controlled substances exceeded 20 kilograms by weight or 400 liters by liquid volume."