Odessa Police asking for help solving cold case

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help solving a decades old cold case.
Jeannette Drzewiecki disappeared from Odessa in 1982, less than two weeks after giving birth to a daughter.
Her family is now working even harder to get some answers on what happened to her.
"Worst case scenario, if she's gone, and I just find out what happened, who did it, why," Nicole Reeder, Jeannette's daughter said.
If you have any information about Drzewiecki's disappearance, you are asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.
Captain John Sikes with the Odessa Police Department continues to dig into the case. He worked with PR Manager, Monica Quintero, on this story.
She spoke with the woman's daughter and two of her sisters.
CBS7 News also aired this story. Thank you for working with us on this!