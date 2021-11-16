Odessa Police asking for help solving cold case

Soon after having a baby, a woman went missing from Odessa back in the 1980's. Her family is now working harder than ever to get the word out in hopes of finally finding some closure. Captain John Sikes with the Odessa Police Department continues to dig into the case. He worked with PR Manager, Monica Quintero, on this story. She spoke with the woman's daughter and two of her sisters. CBS7 News also aired this story. Thank you for working with us on this!