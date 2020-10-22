Odessa Police Department receives complaints of vandalized and stolen political signs

The Odessa Police Department has reported receiving complaints and responding to multiple calls of theft and vandalization of political signs.

Odessa police reports that it is a crime to steal or damage a political sign and in most cases is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

The community is asked to make a report online or by phone before requesting an officer because the calls take away from devoting the resources where needed.

To call to file a report the number is 432-335-4961 or if you want to file a report online, click here.