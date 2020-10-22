x
Odessa Police Department receives complaints of vandalized and stolen political signs

Credit: Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has reported receiving complaints and responding to multiple calls of theft and vandalization of political signs.

Odessa police reports that it is a crime to steal or damage a political sign and in most cases is punishable by a fine of up to $500. 

The community is asked to make a report online or by phone before requesting an officer because the calls take away from devoting the resources where needed.

To call to file a report the number is 432-335-4961 or if you want to file a report online, click here.

The community is asked to report any suspicious persons, suspicious vehicles, or suspicious activities and to request patrol if necessary.