Odessa Police Department ask community for help locating hit and run vehicle

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run on Mar. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Music City Mall parking lot, located at 4101 East 42nd Street.
The driver who was in a newer model black GMC SUV, struck a 29-year-old female, before fleeing the scene without meeting necessary requirements.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Now the Odessa Police Department is asking that if anyone recognizes the vehicle or has information regarding the incident to contact Hit & Run Investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0003842.