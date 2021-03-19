Odessa Police Department ask community for help locating hit and run vehicle

The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run on Mar. 10.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run on Mar. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Music City Mall parking lot, located at 4101 East 42nd Street.

The driver who was in a newer model black GMC SUV, struck a 29-year-old female, before fleeing the scene without meeting necessary requirements.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.