ODESSA, Texas — Friday, an Ector County Jury found Kevin Roberts guilty of Capital Murder.

Roberts was being tried for the December 12, 2017 murder of Ashley Williams.

He received the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Scott Turner.

Jason Leach represented the defendant

