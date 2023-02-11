Odessa man arrested for role in auto burglaries

23-year-old Nathan Stephens allegedly committed these crimes in the morning hours of February 6th.

ODESSA, Texas — 23-year-old Nathan Stephens has been arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries committed during the early morning hours of February 6, 2023 in Odessa. The burglaries occurred in the area of Pine Leaf and Ratliff Ridge, Lawndale community.

Stephens was arrested and charged with multiple counts of auto burglary, attempted auto burglary and theft of firearm. Stephens is also charged with burglary of a habitation that occurred in the 1400 block of Nabors Lane.

Stephens was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and was charged with Theft of Firearm, outstanding warrants and additional warrants filed for Burglary of a Vehicle.

The arrest of Stephens was due in part to work by patrol officers, Criminal Investigation Property Detectives with assistance from the UTPB police and the Ector County Sheriff's Office.