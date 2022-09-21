Odessa High School student facing criminal charge for using knife during fight

The student is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a 2nd degree felony.

ODESSA, Texas — A sophomore student at Odessa High School injured another student with a knife during a fight before school Wednesday morning.

The incident resulted in minor injuries for the student who was cut.

The student with the knife is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a 2nd degree felony.

Because the fight was a mutual decision between the students, both of them will face disciplinary consequences according to the ECISD Student Code of Conduct.

The district said they are once again calling on parents to help make sure that students understand this type of behavior can have serious consequences in the form of discipline or criminal charges.