MPD investigates homicide incident on Pleasant Drive

MIDLAND, Texas — MPD has been investigating a homicide incident that occurred on April 8 around 3:30 p.m. at the 43000 block of Pleasant Drive.

20-year-old Isaias S. Nunez had multiple stab wounds MPD arrived on the scene. MPD was told the suspect fled the scene.

Nunez was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital for his injuries. The suspect involved in the incident was located later at the 5000 block of Pleasant Drive.

The suspect was found and immediately taken into custody and transported to the Midland Police Department.

The 16-year-old suspect confessed to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

MPD was later contacted by MMH that Nunez was pronounced dead and that the 16-year-old male suspect will be charged with Murder.