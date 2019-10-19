MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in an Aggravated Robbery from October 15th.

According to police, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the suspect approached a delivery driver sitting inside of his vehicle outside a pizza shop in the 3300 block of West Illinois and demanded he get out.

The suspect did have a firearm in his hand, but police say it may have been a BB gun.

The delivery driver got out of his vehicle and attempted to punch the suspect but missed. The suspect then hit the man on the left side of his face with the firearm and fled the scene westbound through an alley.

Police also said the suspect did not make off with items or cash.

The man is described as a young Hispanic male, with a goatee, last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Although the information is very limited, Midland Crime Stoppers is reminding anyone who might know the responsible party for this crime, it can be worth some serious cash!

If you have any information on the suspect and it leads to an arrest, it will be worth a $1000 cash reward.

