Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD staff member indicted for child sex crimes

Donna Marie Upchurch, 41, is listed on the district’s website as an educational diagnostician.

MONAHANS, Texas — The Ward County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a special education staff member with Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD was indicted by a grand jury for child sex crimes.

Donna Marie Upchurch, 41, is accused of sexually assaulting a child and having an improper relationship between an educator and student.

It is unclear where her employment status stands, but at the time this article was written, the district's website still listed Upchurch as an educational diagnostician in the special education department.