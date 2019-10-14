MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police are investigating a shooting that took place at 12:30 a.m. on October 14.

The shooting happened at the Staybridge Suites at 1505 Catalina.

According to MPD, one victim was taken to the ER before emergency personnel arrived on scene.

Additionally, a second victim from a separate but related incident from earlier arrived at Midland Memorial Hospital. This incident took place in the 1600 block of Delmar earlier that same day.

That victim had a gun shot wound but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD has arrested the suspect in the Delmar shooting. Both shootings remain under investigation.