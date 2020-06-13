MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, Jun. 13, the Midland Police Department responded to a call at 3 a.m., involving contact/family violence.

Upon arrival, the Midland police found that Sergeant C. McNulty had been involved in an argument, which led to McNulty initiating unwanted contact.

The unwanted contact led to her arrest and led to her being charged with a Class C Family Violence.

Sergeant McNulty has been placed on administrative suspension, pending an internal investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and more updates will be provided as they become available.