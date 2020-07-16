Midland Police Directed Patrol Team asking for help locating suspect for felony warrants

The Midland Police Directed Patrol Team and the Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help locating Don Smiley.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Directed Patrol Team and the Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help locating 39-year-old Don Smiley.

Smiley is wanted for evading arrest in a motor vehicle as well as multiple felony warrants in surrounding counties for felony drug offenses.

The community is asked to contact the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108, for any information leading to the arrest of Don Smiley.

Tips can also be left at Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or 1-8007LOCKUP as well as on the app P3 TIPS.

If an arrest is made, there will be a cash reward of up to $500.