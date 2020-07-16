x
Midland Police Directed Patrol Team asking for help locating suspect for felony warrants

Credit: Midland Crime Stoppers, Midland Police Department

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Directed Patrol Team and the Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help locating 39-year-old Don Smiley.

Smiley is wanted for evading arrest in a motor vehicle as well as multiple felony warrants in surrounding counties for felony drug offenses.

The community is asked to contact the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108, for any information leading to the arrest of Don Smiley.

Tips can also be left at Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or 1-8007LOCKUP as well as on the app P3 TIPS.

If an arrest is made, there will be a cash reward of up to $500.  

All calls will remain anonymous and no caller I.D. is ever used. 