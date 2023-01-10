Midland police ask for help in drive-by shots fired investigation

On Jan. 4, shots were fired from a silver four-door car toward a home on Moran Street.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking the public for help solving a shots fired case.

According to Midland Crime Stoppers, on Jan. 4, shots were fired from a silver four-door car toward a home in the 1100 block of Moran Street.

The identity or identities of those involved in the shooting are currently unknown.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to submit a tip to crime stoppers by calling 432-694-TIPS (8477) or using the P3 TIPS mobile app and referencing CN 230104009.