MIDLAND, Texas — The U.S. Marshals is asking for help in locating Jesus Vela.

Vela is 27 years old and is wanted for Supervised Release Violation – Felon in Possession of a Firearm .

Anyone who has information leading to his arrest is asked to call 432-694-TIPS or use the mobile app "P3 TIPS" to submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you earn a $500 cash reward. You can also view other wanted people at www.midlandcrimestoppers.com.