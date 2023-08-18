A Midland man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

32-year-old Midlander Jessie James Johnson Jr. has been charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 32-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice by a Midland County jury.

Jessie James Johnson Jr. was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one in an amount more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.

After hearing evidence, the jury deliberated for an hour and a half before finding Johnson guilty of the offense on Wednesday morning.

The evidence presented in the case showed that on August 19, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department located three bags of crack cocaine inside a closed compartment during a search of a vehicle operated by Johnson. The officers also found on Johnson’s person a total of $2,335 in cash separated in denominations suggesting the sale of illegal drugs.

During the punishment phase of the trial, the evidence showed that Johnson had multiple prior felony convictions and had been to prison multiple times, and was in fact on parole for a past offense at the time of his arrest.