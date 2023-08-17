Midland High School student arrested for possession of marijuana and a firearm

A Midland High School student was arrested Thursday after having marijuana and a firearm in his backpack.

MIDLAND, Texas — A student was arrested at MHS Thursday after marijuana and a firearm were found in the student’s backpack.

According to Midland ISD, a teacher first alerted administrators when she detected the smell of marijuana in the classroom.

Campus administrators responded to the classroom and alerted MISD Police Department dispatch. An officer responded immediately, and a trained police dog indicated the presence of drugs inside the backpack.

When the administrator inspected the backpack further, the firearm was located and the student was taken into custody.

According to the Student Code of Conduct, the student could face mandatory expulsion under federal and state law for possessing the firearm.

MISD said in a press release that these situations will be addressed immediately and students will be held responsible for their actions.