Midland County Sheriff's Office and DPS' 'Operation Pumpkin Spice' leads to 11 arrests

Eleven people in the age range of 19 to 49 have all been arrested for solicitation of prostitution.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted a two-day prostitution sting this week. It is called "Operation Pumpkin Spice".

According to MCSO, the operation occurred on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, with an effort to identify and arrest persons soliciting prostitutes. Also, to try and rescue victims of human trafficking.

"Operation Pumpkin Spice" was successful in identifying subjects that solicited prostitutes.

MCSO announced on Friday that 11 people were arrested for solicitation of prostitution and some of the people have additional charges as well.

Her are the 11 people arrested for solicitation of prostitution:

Twenty-four-year-old Christopher Jovel.

Forty-two-year-old Jakob Sanchez who is a convicted sex offender and will have a warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registry issued at a later date.

Nineteen-year-olds Alejandro Suarez and Matthew Cotton.

Thirty-year-old Frank Brown who also had a third degree felony warrant for fugitive from justice out of Louisiana.

Forty-four-year-old Ivan Castro.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christian Hernandez.

The oldest man charged in the sting, 49-year-old Kendrick Montgomery.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joseph Asamoah.

Thirty-nine-year-old Tony Revelez and 22-year-old Janda-Lee Roberson.