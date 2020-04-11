Martin County Sheriff's Office seizes $77,000 in cash, Search and Arrest Warrant

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — On Nov. 2 Martin County Sheriff's Office along with the assistance of the Howard County Sheriff's Office and the DEA Drug Task Force seized $77,000 in cash.
After executing a Search and Arrest Warrant in the 1200 Block of N F.M.700 in Big Spring, 10 pounds and 13.7 ounces of methamphetamine were confiscated along with 22 grams of black tar heroin, 1 pound and 2 ounces of marijuana, several assorted pills, and other drug paraphernalia.
Officers also confiscated a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, six pistols, four long guns, a suppressor as well as various gun parts and ammunition.
An arrest was made, but the name of the suspect is not being released at this time until the investigation is completed.