Martin County Sheriff's Office seizes $77,000 in cash, Search and Arrest Warrant

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — On Nov. 2 Martin County Sheriff's Office along with the assistance of the Howard County Sheriff's Office and the DEA Drug Task Force seized $77,000 in cash.

After executing a Search and Arrest Warrant in the 1200 Block of N F.M.700 in Big Spring, 10 pounds and 13.7 ounces of methamphetamine were confiscated along with 22 grams of black tar heroin, 1 pound and 2 ounces of marijuana, several assorted pills, and other drug paraphernalia.

Officers also confiscated a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, six pistols, four long guns, a suppressor as well as various gun parts and ammunition.