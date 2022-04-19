Man who fled to Midland sentenced to 50 years in prison for Domestic Violence Homicide

58-year-old Terry Ratliff pled guilty to the 2019 murder in front of a Brazos County judge.

BRYAN, Texas — 58-year-old Terry Ratliff has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a domestic violence homicide back in 2019.

Ratliff pled guilty to murder in front of Judge John Brick on April 13, 2022.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, College Station Police responded to a phone call back in January of 2019 from the 12-year-old daughter of the victim saying that her mother, Theia Flakes, was unresponsive and in a pool of blood.

Flakes' boyfriend was Terry Ratliff and according to Flakes' daughter, the couple had an argument the night before the incident.

Initial investigation revealed that Theia sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries and deep stab wounds to her back. The murder weapon was found at the scene and had the DNA of both Flakes and Ratliff.

Ratliff did not show up for work the next day and was found to have fled to Midland. Texas DPS, Midland County Sheriff's Office, Midland Police, and College Station Police were all able to track down Ratliff to the home of a relative.

A search of the relative's home revealed that there were clothes in the washer with apparent blood stains and a distinct odor of bleach throughout the home. Ratliff was also found to be driving Flakes' vehicle when he was found by the authorities.

The relative of Ratliff was later charged with Tampering Evidence related to a Murder Investigation by Midland authorities.

Ratliff had a criminal history that included numerous incidents of domestic violence and child abuse.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, the Midland County District Attorney's Office was "critical" in their support of investigating and prosecuting the case.