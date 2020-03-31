ODESSA, Texas — On Mar. 23, at 8:20 p.m., the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call at 1000 N. Dixie.

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased male, who was later identified as 56-year-old, Samuel Dean Jones.

The Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Scene Unit, and the Ector County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.

Jones was transferred to Tarrant County where an autopsy was performed and was later ruled a homicide.

At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crimestoppers and reference Case #20-06110.