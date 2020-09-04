ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after being charged with five counts of terroristic threats.

According to police, Michael Akins, 35, had attempted to enter the Verizon store on E. 42nd Street on April 8.

An employee told Akins that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Verizon was being proactive and restricting customer access to the building.

Akins then became mad and began coughing towards five employees, stating "I hope you all get sick." He then drove away in his truck.

Investigators identifyied Akins as the suspect and and arrested him. He is now being charged with terroristic threats.

His bond has been set at a total of $5,000, $1,000 for each charge.

