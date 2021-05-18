Hobbs PD investigates fatal crash on Turner St.

This incident involved a pedestrian vs. a vehicle where the pedestrian was killed due to injuries.

HOBBS, N.M. — A pedestrian in Hobbs has been killed after a fatal crash involving a vehicle occurred on Turner St.

Hobbs PD responded to this incident around 2:32 p.m. on May 17 in the 1300 block of North Turner.

The pedestrian hit by the vehicle was taken to Covenant Medical Center for medical treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

The surveillance video showed that the pedestrian was crossing the street when the vehicle struck him traveling northbound.