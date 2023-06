Enrique Gonzalez Irigoyen was charged with aggravated sexual assault and two counts of indecency with a child.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — According to the Pecos County Sheriff's Office, former Fort Stockton Police Officer Enrique Gonzalez Irigoyen was charged with two counts of indecency with a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault.

Irigoyen was arrested on June 16 and met bond the same day.