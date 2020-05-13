MIDLAND, Texas — Former Monahans police officer Marshal Lacy Hobbs, 36, has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison on a child pornography charges.

Hobbs plead guilty to the charge on on December 19, 2019 and was sentenced in Midland on May 13, 2020.

Court records showed that Hobbs knowingly communicated with a girl under 18 years of age via cell phone. Hobbs then received multiple sexually explicit videos and pictures of the minor.

As Hobbs was a resident of Andrews, the Andrews Police Department and the Texas Rangers investigated the case.

Hobbs was also ordered to pay a $30,000 fine as well as a $5,000 assessment under the Amy and Vicky Child Pornography Victim Restitution Improvement Act and a $5,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Once Hobbs completes his prison term he will also need to be placed on supervised release by order of U.S. District Judge David Counts.

Hobbs had been on bond prior to the sentencing but was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service to begin serving his prison sentence.

“When an officer who has sworn to protect his community instead decides to target a child for exploitation, we will be relentless in seeking justice. I am pleased with the sentence imposed today,” stated U.S. Attorney Bash.

Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative meant to combat childhood sexual exploitation and abuse. To learn more about the initiative you can visit the website.

