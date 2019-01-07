ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ectpr County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place the morning of June 30.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Antigua Drive around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found two men between the ages of 18 and 22 years old had gunshot injuries.

One had been shot in the lower back of his head while the other had two gunshot wounds impacting his stomach, hip and arm.

Both men were taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment. As of July 1 there is no word yet on their condition.

No arrests have been made and ECSO is still investigating.