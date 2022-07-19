City of Midland warning citizens about scam call

The scammer is telling people they have outstanding balances with the Utilities Department and their services will be turned off unless they are paid immediately.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a scam call going around.

According to officials, the scammers claim to be from the City of Midland Customer Service Department.

These scammers are telling people they have an outstanding balance with the Utilities Department. If they do not pay immediately their services will be turned off.

The scammers have also managed to spoof their number and appear as the City of Midland Service number on caller ID.

Some people have said they have even received messages in Spanish.

The city says it will never ask for a payment over the phone and will not request banking information.

You should never give away personal or financial information to unknown callers.

If you have received a call like this you should hang up and call 432-685-7320 to inquire about your balance.