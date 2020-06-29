Brewster County Deputies make arrest of illegal immigrants and US Citizen

On Sunday afternoon, Brewster County Deputies arrested eleven illegal immigrants and one U.S. citizen after attempting to illegally enter the United States.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — On Sunday afternoon, Brewster County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near Highway 118, near Elephant Mountain.

The traffic stop, which involved a Toyota Tundra being pulled over for failing to yield, also involved a Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra led the deputies on a pursuit after being instructed to pull over.

While in pursuit, three suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

After coming to a stop, the driver and one passenger were apprehended.

The Ford Explorer, which was occupied by eight illegal immigrants and a U.S. citizen, was also detained by the deputies.

The driver of the Tundra was charged with Evading Arrest w/ a Vehicle.

All eleven of the immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.